Man injured in firing at marriage ceremony

State Times News BISHNAH: A man was injured in firing at marriage ceremony at Salair area of Arnia on Saturday. As per details, Neeraj, son of Sat Pal, resident of Arnia received bullet injury and was shifted to GMC hospital for treatment. During investigation, it came to fore that he got injured accidently due to a bullet shot, which was fired by somebody by a licensed gun during a wedding ceremony. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
