Man injured in cylinder blast

REASI: A man got injured
in cylinder blast in Reasi area on Tuesday.
As per details, Sunil
Sharma, son of Kartar Chand, resident of Reasi got injured after a LPG cylinder
exploded due to leakage. He was immediately taken to local hospital from where,
after first-aid he was referred to GMC hospital.
