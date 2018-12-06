Man injured in assault

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man was injured after being assaulted on an issue in Gangyal area.
As per the details, Om Parkash, son of Sadhu Ram, resident of Seora was injured in an assault in his area. He was shifted to hospital by his family members. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
