Man injured in assault

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: A man got injured in an assault in Billawar area on Friday. As per the details, Angrezo, son of Dhani Ram, resident of Billawar got injured after he was assaulted over an issue. He was shifted to local hospital from where he was referred to GMC hospital for treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
