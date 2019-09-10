Man hospitalised after suicide attempt succumbs

State Times News JAMMU: A man who was under treatment in hospital after attempting suicide on August 31 succumbed on Monday. The deceased identified as Vijay Kumar, son of Ram Dass, resident of Suanjana was found hanging in his room on aforesaid date by his family members and was shifted to hospital and today he died during the treatment. Police has registered a case for investigation.
