Man hit by bullet near LoC in Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A 45-year-old civilian was injured on Sunday after being hit by a bullet near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, the police said.
Mohammad Yousuf, a resident of Pukherni village, was injured apparently from sniper fire from across the border around 7:30 pm, a police official said. The man was hit by a bullet in the leg and was admitted to a sub-district hospital for treatment, he said.
