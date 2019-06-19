Man held with pistol in Jammu

Jammu: A 30-year-old man was arrested with a countrymade pistol here, police said on Wednesday.
The motorcycle-borne man, Nikhil Kumar, was intercepted at Kunjwani in the outskirts of the city late on Tuesday night. A pistol with a live cartridge and a motorcycle without a registration number were seized from him, an official said.
A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him and an investigation is underway, the official added.(PTI)
