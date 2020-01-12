Man held with nearly 5,000 intoxicating capsules

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA:
Police on Saturday nabbed a narco smuggler and recovered nearly 5000 intoxicating
capsules from his possession.
As per the
details, Kathua Police intercepted a youth during the Naka in the area and
recovered 4,943 intoxicating capsules
from his possession. The accused identified as Parshotam Lal alias Hukki, son
of Sai Dass, resident of Ward No 9, Kathua was nabbed and a case under relevant
section of law was registered against him. The arrest was made by SHO Insp Sajeev Singh
Chib under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Majid Mehmood and overall command of
SSP Kathua Shirdhar Patil.
