Man held with nearly 5,000 intoxicating capsules

KATHUA: Police on Saturday nabbed a narco smuggler and recovered nearly 5000 intoxicating capsules from his possession.

As per the details, Kathua Police intercepted a youth during the Naka in the area and recovered 4,943 intoxicating capsules from his possession. The accused identified as Parshotam Lal alias Hukki, son of Sai Dass, resident of Ward No 9, Kathua was nabbed and a case under relevant section of law was registered against him. The arrest was made by SHO Insp Sajeev Singh Chib under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Majid Mehmood and overall command of SSP Kathua Shirdhar Patil.