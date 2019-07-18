Man held with narcotics

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Police on Thursday arrested a person in Kandi Kotranka area and has recovered suspected narcotics from his possession.

As per the details, a team of police headed by SHO Kandi Mustaj Ahmed was on routine patrolling in Kotranka when a person standing near Badhal culvert started to behave suspiciously as soon as he saw police team.

Sensing his suspicious movement, police team intercepted the individual identified as Mushtaq Ahmed son of Ali Mohammad resident of Kandi Gali.

He was put to frisking and was found in possession of about half a kg of poppy straw after which he was arrested on the spot.

A case in FIR 62/2019 under section 8/ 15 NDPS Act has been registered and accused has been arrested.