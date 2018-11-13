Man held with intoxicating capsules

State Times News
JAMMU: Domana Police on Monday arrested a man and recovered intoxicating capsules from his possession.
As per the details, police during a Naka at Domana intercepted a man and recovered intoxicating capsules from his possession. The accused identified as Rajiv Singh, resident of Mishriwala was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
