Man held with intoxicating capsules

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Sunday nabbed man with 75 intoxicating capsules in Trikuta Nagar. As per the details, Trikuta Nagar Police during a Naka in the area intercepted a pedestrian and during search recovered 75 intoxicating capsules from his possession. The accused identified as Dildar Singh, resident of Valmiki Colony was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Symptoms at high altitude should be taken seriously: Dr Sushil
Indian-origin VFX artistes creating special effects waves in Hollywood
Matt Damon to star in Tom McCarthy’s next
‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners to give Comic-Con 2019 a miss
Shah Rukh Khan to produce horror series for Netflix
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper