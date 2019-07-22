Man held with intoxicating capsules

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Sunday nabbed man with 75 intoxicating capsules in Trikuta Nagar.

As per the details, Trikuta Nagar Police during a Naka in the area intercepted a pedestrian and during search recovered 75 intoxicating capsules from his possession. The accused identified as Dildar Singh, resident of Valmiki Colony was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.