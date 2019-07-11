Man held with heroin

State Times News VIJAYPUR: Police on Wednesday nabbed a drug peddler and recovered heroin from his possession. As per the details, Vijaypur Police during a Naka intercepted a man and recovered one gram heroin from his possession. The accused identified as Vikrant Singh, resident of Gurha Slathia was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
