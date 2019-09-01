Man held with 900 banned injections

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Saturday nabbed a man and recovered 900 banned injections from his possession.

As per the details, a party from Police Station Gangyal during patrolling at Marakhari Mohalla Gangyal intercepted one pedestrian who was moving at Mohalla with bag in suspicious condition. On seeing police, he tried to escape but was caught. On frisking/checking 900 banned Injection of Rexogesic, Promethazine and Diazelab where found from the bag.

The accused identified as Inderveer Singh, son of Jagjit Singh, resident of Vijay Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu was arrested and a case vide FIR No. 94/2019 under Section 8/21/22 NDPS Act was registered against him.