Man held for stealing at Delhi airport

STATE TIMES NEWS NEW DELHI: A man was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Saturday for allegedly stealing valuables of fellow passengers, a senior official said. Shaikh Aamir Bashir, who was bound for Mumbai, was seen on CCTV lifting a wallet and mobile phone of two different travellers, he said. Bashir, who hails from Thane in Maharashtra, revealed that he had lifted some other items from shops in the terminal area, they said. He was handed over to Delhi Police for legal action by CISF personnel, he said.
