Man held for selling illicit liquor

State Times News JAMMU: Police on Friday nabbed a man for selling illicit liquor at Bishnah area. As per the details, police on a tip off conducted a raid in Sikandpur area and nabbed a man who was selling illicit liquor. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Kumar and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Govt Ayurvedic Dispensary holds awareness, health check-up camp
Rotarians, PTTI Vijaypur organise medical camp
New open-source microscope may help paralysis patients
A film will definitely come on Eid: Salman Khan
You don’t have to live up to an image to be a man: Sunny Deol
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper