Man held for posting objectionable comment against Corporator

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man was booked for posting objectionable comment against Corporator at Gangyal. As per the details, Corporator from Gangyal lodged a complaint with police that a man has posted objectionable comment against her on Facebook. Acting swiftly on the complaint, police nabbed the man and registered a case against him.
