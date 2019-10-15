Man held for murdering wife

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man was held for murdering his wife at Gujjar Nagar on Monday.

As per the details, Police Station Peer Mitha registered a case vide FIR No.66/2019 under Section 302 RPC on October 13, 2019 with regard to murder of a woman namely Iqbala Begum (40), daughter of Mohd Yousuf Pashu, resident of Keshwan Kishtwar and over it.

The police Party immediately rushed to the crime scene and found Iqbala Bano dead with injuries on neck and abdomen. She was married to one Mohd Yakoob Shah (55), son of Jalaud Din Shah, resident of Manthala Thakrie Kishtwar, at present Gujjar Nagar Jammu who was working as Lab Assistant in Girls Higher Secondary School Gujjar Nagar. The husband of the deceased has been arrested in this connection and the weapon of offence was recovered from the scene of crime. The deceased was the second wife of the accused and the couple had two sons. The motive behind murder was family dispute. On Monday, accused was produced in Court, which granted five days police remand of the accused.