Man held for murdering brother-in-law

KUPWARA: Police on Thursday solved a murder case and arrested the accused. As per the details, on September 3, 2019, Police Post Klarooch received an information that one person namely Shabir Ahmad Khatana age 25 years of Ladah Klarooch is missing since August 30, 2019. Accordingly missing report was registered and search for the aforesaid person was launched.

On September 5, 2019, his body was recovered from a corn field at Ladah Klarooch. Accordingly inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC were initiated into the matter.

During the course of proceedings, the officers investigating the case learnt that deceased had married a lady (name withheld) five months ago against the will of her parents.

Subsequently, officers while investigating the case spoke to several individuals and one suspect namely Syed Aalim Khatana alias Toota, son of Sharief Din Khatana, resident of Ladah Klarooch, brother in law of deceased was taken into custody.

As the investigation progressed, the officers learnt that the aforesaid individual was involved in the murder of Shabir. While confessing, Syed said that his sister (wife of deceased) is staying with her in laws owing to marital dispute with her husband.

“As a result he harboured a grudge against Shabir and on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, 2019 he entered into a heated argument with his brother-in-law (Shabir) which led to a scuffle and resulted in the murder of deceased.

He had concealed his body inside a Dhoke and later dumped it in nearby corn fields belonging to the brother of deceased so as to divert the attention of police.

A case FIR No. 203/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kupwara and further investigation in the matter is going on.