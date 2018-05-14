Man held for killing fiancée

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his 24-year-old fiancé in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The body of a missing woman namely Rifat Bano, a resident of Gujar Patti Sangri Colony Baramulla, has been recovered from Mohara Uri on the instance of her fiance Sajad Ahmad Bhatti, a police spokesman said.

He said the woman went missing on May 10 and her family had lodged missing/abduction report the next day.

The spokesman said, based on the report, police registered a case and investigation was taken up.

In the course of investigation, he said, the fiancé of the missing woman emerged as the prime suspect.

Bhatti, a resident of Mohara Uri, was apprehended and during questioning, he confessed to having murdered the woman, the spokesman claimed.

He said Bhatti led the police team to Mohara and upon his instance the dead body of the missing woman was recovered.

The woman had reportedly went to meet her fiancé with whom she was formally engaged, the spokesman said.

He said the initial investigation suggests that motive behind the murder was love triangle as the accused was allegedly having affair with some other woman, which is being further probed .

The spokesman said post-mortem of the dead body is being done and charges of murder under Section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code have been added to the FIR into the matter.