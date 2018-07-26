Man held for illicit distillation

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Police on Thursday arrested a man for running a working still and producing Desi liquor in a village of Nowshera.

As per the details, an information was received that one person namely Subash Chander son of Khoju Ram resident of Mangiote is indulging in manufacturing and selling of illicit liquor near his house. On this information a party of Nowshera Police Station headed by SHO Romal Singh under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Khaliq Hussain raided the spot where above said person was manufacturing the liquor illegally. The said person was arrested on spot and two litres prepared liqour and 15 litres Lahan was recovered from his possession which was destroyed on the spot. A case vide FIR NO.144/18 under section 48(A) and other relevant sections of law has been registered in the Police Station Nowshera. Additional SP Nowshera Master Popsy supervised the action.