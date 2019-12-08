Man held for illicit distillation; Desi liquor, Lahaan destroyed

State Times News

RAJOURI: Police on Sunday arrested a man for illicit distillation and recovered self prepared Desi liquor as well as Lahaan from his possession in Bambliah village of Nowshera sub division.

Additional SP Nowshera, Girdhari Lal Sharma said that a team of police headed by Police Post Incharge Teryath, SI Ajaz Parvez under the supervision of Station House Officer Dharamsal Amit Singh and Sub Divisional Police Officer Nowshera Brijesh Sharma raided a suspected location in Bambliah village over some specific inputs.

During raid, a man identified as Chaman Singh, son of Munshi Singh, resident of Bambliah Teryath was found manufacturing and selling Desi liquor who was arrested on the spot.

8.5 litres of Desi liquor and utensils of working still were seized on the spot while 60-65 kilograms of Lahaan was also recovered which was destroyed on spot.

A case vide FIR No 81/2019 under section 48(F) Excise Act has been registered at Police Station Dharmsal and investigation taken up.