Man held for illicit distillation

JAMMU: Arnia Police on Thursday arrested a man involved in illicit distillation. As per the details, on a tip off, police conducted a raid at village Devigarh and caught a man red-handed while preparing liquor. During the process police recovered 15 litres illicit liquor from his possession. The accused identified as Saudagar Mal alias Nittu was arrested and a case under relevant section of law was registered against him.
