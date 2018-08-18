Man held for illicit distillation

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Police on Saturday arrested a man for illicit distillation and seized such liquor and raw material (Lahan) for its preparation.

According to a report, a police party led by SI Rahul Mahajan and comprising of Head Constable Sudesh Kumar, Sgt. Bansi Lal under the supervision of Chanderjeet Singh, SDPO Chenani conducted a raid in the house of Bhushan Kumar son of Charan Dass resident of Marothi, Tehsil. Chenani, village Kunjar and recovered 10 litres of Desi liquor and around 90 litres Lahan from his house.

The recovered liquor has been seized and Lahan destroyed on the spot. The accused was arrested and a case vide FIR No. 73/2018 under 48 (E) Excise Act was registered against him.