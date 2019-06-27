Man held for illicit distillation

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Police on Thursday arrested a man for illicit distillation at Ramban.

As per the details, a Party from Police Station Arnas raided village Sarundi Kanthan, Tehsil Arnas and District Reasi, apprehended one person namely Kapoor Singh, son of Kunj Lal, resident of Sarundi and recovered five(5) litres of illicit liquor from his possession, besides this about 30 litres of lahan destroyed on spot. A case vide FIR No. 43/19 under section 48(E) Excise Act was registered against him at Police Station Arnas. Reportedly the said accused person carrying on this illegal trade of manufacturing and selling of illicit liquor since long. The whole operation was conducted under the supervision of Ashok Sharma SDPO Arnas assisted by Insp. Soma Ram SHO Police Station Arnas, Shiv Kumar Singh Chauhan Addl. SP Reasi and under the overall control and command of Nisha Nathyal, SSP Reasi.