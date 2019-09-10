Man held for firing in air under influence of liquor

State Times News

KATHUA: Panic gripped village Sakte Chak after a man under the influence of liquor fired a round from his weapon.

As per the details, Jaswinder Singh, alias Sonu, resident of Sakte Chak fired a round with his licensed weapon under the influence of liquor.

On hearing the gunshot, panic gripped the area and locals informed the police which rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. Police has registered a case and started investigation.