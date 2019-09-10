Man held for firing in air under influence of liquor

State Times News KATHUA: Panic gripped village Sakte Chak after a man under the influence of liquor fired a round from his weapon. As per the details, Jaswinder Singh, alias Sonu, resident of Sakte Chak fired a round with his licensed weapon under the influence of liquor. On hearing the gunshot, panic gripped the area and locals informed the police which rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper