Man held for fatally beating daughter with stick in Jammu

Jammu: A man has been arrested in Jammu district for allegedly beating his 18-year-old daughter with a stick that resulted in her death, police said today.
Police did not say why Meen Mohammad beat his daughter.
He is being questioned by police about the trigger for his anger.
Mohammad beat his daughter with a stick over some issue in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu district on Monday. This resulted in multiple injuries to her and she succumbed to the injuries, police said. (PTI)
