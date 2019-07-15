Man held for creating nuisance in public

State Times News NAGROTA: A man was arrested for creating nuisance in public under influence of liquor. As per the details, on receiving the information that a man is creating nuisance in public under influence of liquor, Nagrota police rushed to the spot and arrested the man. The accused has been identified as Himalya Sadotra, resident of Katra.
