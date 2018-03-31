Man held for circulating rumour on social media

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: A man was on Friday arrested for circulating a rumour on social media that a shopkeeper had joined militant ranks in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the police, photograph of Aqib Farooq Mir, a shopkeeper in Beehama area of Ganderbal District, was circulated on social media on Wednesday claiming that he had joined militant ranks.
“Aqib was shown as a terrorist by fake name Umar Shair Gojri alias Abu Zeeshan. Investigations revealed that Aqib is a law-abiding man running a shop in Beehama,” a police official said.
Following investigations, Manzoor Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Masjid Pora-Tulmulla in Ganderbal, who is rumour monger and an administrator of two WhatsApp groups, was arrested, he said
An FIR under relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, the official said.
