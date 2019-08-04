Man held for black-marketing LPG cylinders

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARI BRAHMANA: Police on Sunday arrested a person from Teli Basti for black-marketing of domestic LPG cylinders and recovered 92 domestic LPG Cylinder (44 filled and 48 empty) he use to sale the domestic cylinders to local public illegally for making illegitimate profits.

According to a report, on an information a team of Bari Brahmana Police Station headed by Inspector Darshan Singh SHO under the supervision of SDPO Bari Brahmana Sunil Kesar raided the house of one Arif Chandel alias Sonu, son of Manjoor Ahmed, resident of Telli Basti Brahmana and recovered 100 gas cylinders.

Sources said that he dumped the cylinders of different company in his house and was selling the same among people for illegal gains. A case vide FIR No 90/2019 under section 285 RPC was registered against the accused in Bari Brahmana Police station.