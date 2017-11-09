Man held for black-marketing diesel at Chenani

STATE TIMES NEWS
CHENANI: Police on Thursday arrested a man for black-marketing of diesel at Chenani.
According to a report, police arrested one Rattan Singh son of Budhi Singh resident of Narsoo who kept 230 ltr of diesel illegally in his rented shop at Karman Morh without any permission . A case vide FIR No 141/ 17 under section 3/7 EC Act was registered against him at Police Station Chenani.
