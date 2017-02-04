Man held with demonetised notes of Rs 19.3 lakh

Jaipur:- A man was today caught by the ATS here with demonetised notes of Rs 19.3 lakh, police said.

A businessman and his two associates wanted to exchange the old demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, SP ATS Vikas Kumar said.

Upon this information, the ATS sent a bogus middleman to them and nabbed the businessman’s associate Omprakash, he said.

The notes have been seized while the businessman is on the run and efforts are being made to trace him, he said.

PTI