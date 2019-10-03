Man goes missing

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Puran Singh, son of Shanker Singh, resident of Nagalia, Udhampur has been missing since September 9.

He was wearing Black (Pants) trouser, blue shirt, with nylon Chapal besides carrying a bag containing medical prescription.

“Puran Singh proceeded to Chandigarh on September 9 and did not return back till date. Moreover his whereabouts are also not known,” Sulochna Devi, wife of Puran Singh said.

“A detailed report has been lodged at Police Post Chandigarh. Anyone who get in touch with him may contact at 9797760708,” she added.