Man, girl found hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man and girl were found hanging in their respective houses at Gandhi Nagar and Sarwal area on Thursday As per the details, Jitender Pal Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar was seen hanging in his room by his family members and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Meanwhile, 37 years old Ridhi Manhas, daughter of Raghuveer Manhas, resident of Vikas Nagar was found hanging in her room by her family members. She was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor to headline ‘Dostana’ sequel
Veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala dead
It’s all speculation: Sonakshi on Deepa Malik biopic
What is Acute Encephalitis Syndrome?
Cole Sprouse had crush on Jennifer Aniston while working on ‘Friends’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper