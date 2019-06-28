Man, girl found hanging

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man and girl were found hanging in their respective houses at Gandhi Nagar and Sarwal area on Thursday

As per the details, Jitender Pal Singh, resident of Nanak Nagar was seen hanging in his room by his family members and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Meanwhile, 37 years old Ridhi Manhas, daughter of Raghuveer Manhas, resident of Vikas Nagar was found hanging in her room by her family members.

She was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead. Police has registered both the cases and started investigation.