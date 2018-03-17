Man gets life term for raping minor

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Third Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Haq Nawaz Zargar on Saturday awarded life-imprisonment and fine of Rs 50,000 to Rakesh Kumar, son of Thoru Ram, resident of Chowadhi, Jammu for raping an eight years old girl.

The Court also directed State to pay compensation of Rs. 3 lakh for providing financial assistance to the victim within a period of one month viz. after the expiry of appeal time.

According to the prosecution story, the complainant had filed the complaint in Police Post, Sainik Colony and same is submitted before the Police Station, Channi Himmat by filing the docket in the Police Station. In the report it was submitted that the complainant has two minor daughters aged 10 and eight years, who had gone to collect the firewood on the back side of the house and it was there that aforesaid accused committed rape with the younger daughter of the complainant.

Consequently, the victim raised hue and cry, and on hearing this, complainant and his wife went to the place of occurrence and saw the victim in a pool of blood. However, convict Rakesh succeeded in fleeing from the spot. Consequently, a case vide FIR No. 11/2012 under Section 376 was registered.

3rd Additional Sessions Judge Jammu Haq Nawaz Zargar after hearing Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Vijay Sharma for the State observed that convict Rakesh Kumar and his counsel could not point out any adequate or special reason to award him a sentence less than the maximum provided for the offence under Section 376 RPC. The Court also observed that in default of payment of fine, the convict shall further undergo simple Imprisonment for six months. The fine, if deposited by the accused shall be paid to the minor victim, the court directed.