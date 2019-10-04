Man from Udhampur murdered in Delhi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man from Udhampur was murdered in Delhi on Thursday.

As per details, 40 years old Kunj Lal, son of Shankar Das, resident of Pakhlai, Udhampur had a quarrel with someone in Patrari Bilaspur, as a result of which he got serious injuries. Later, he was brought to GMC Jammu where he succumbed. Police has registered a case and sought details of the matter from Delhi Police for investigation.