Man from Punjab held in JK for carrying 14 kg of poppy straw

Srinagar: A man from Punjab was arrested in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir today, following the recovery of 14 kgs of poppy straw from his possession.

Acting on a specific information, a check-point was set up at Qazigund in Kulgam district, a police spokesman said, adding that during checking, the accused, who was carrying a nylon bag, was intercepted.

A search led to the recovery of 14 kgs of poppy straw from the possession of the accused, identified as Salam Din, a resident of Maler Kotla in Punjab, the police spokesman said.

The accused was arrested and booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

PTI