Man found unconscious, hospitalised

State Times News JAMMU: A man was found unconscious at Bhagwati Nagar on Wednesday. As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious near cremation ground near Bhagwati Nagar informed the police. He was later shifted to hospital for treatment.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
Religion and science don’t have to be divorced: Vidya Balan
Making ‘Mission Mangal’ was a big risk: Akshay Kumar
Walkathon held on ‘Healthy Aging, Strong Bones’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper