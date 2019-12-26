Man found unconscious

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man was found unconscious near bus stand
area on Wednesday.
As per details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious
near bus stand informed police, which shifted him to hospital where he is under
treatment. He has been identified as Abdul Razak, resident of Kupwara.
