Man found unconscious

State Times News KATRA: A man was found unconscious at Katra Railway Station on Wednesday. As per the details, some passersby on seeing a man lying unconscious at Katra Railway Station informed the police which shifted him to hospital where he is under treatment. The man has been identified as Harsh. Police is investigating the matter.
