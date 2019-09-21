Man found unconscious

State Times News JAMMU: A man was found unconscious along road side in Satwari area on Friday. As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious and injured along road side informed the police which shifted him to hospital where he is under treatment. The injured has been identified as Pappu Ram, son of Paras Ram, resident of Bishnah. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
