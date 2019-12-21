Man found hanging with tree

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: A 30 years old man committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in front of his house at Gali, Karlah of Block Chenani. As per reports, Puran Singh, son of Lal Chand, resident of Gali, Karlah of block Chenani was found hanging from a tree in front of his house at Gali Karlah under mysterious circumstances. On seeing him hanging, some locals informed the Police Station Kud, which shifted the body to CHC Chenani for postmortem and other legal formalities. To ascertain the cause of death, a case has been registered in Police Station Kud under relevant sections of law and investigation has started.
