Man found hanging inside Secretariat

JAMMU: A man was found hanging inside Secretariat in Jammu on
Saturday.
As per the details, a person on seeing some dogs coming out
from bushes carrying meat visited the spot and found a man hanging with a tree.
He informed the police which reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary
for identification. Police has
registered a case and started investigation.
