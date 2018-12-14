Man found hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man identified as Beeru Singh, son of Jagir Singh, resident of Chatha was found hanging in Govindpura. The locals informed the police which reached the spot and took the body into its custody.
After spot investigation the body was shifted to hospital. After conducting the postmortem, the body was handed over to family members. Police has registered the case for investigation.
