Man found hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
A man was found hanging in his house at
Pargwal area on Saturday.
As
per the details, Balvinder Dass, son of Veer Dass, resident of Pargwal was
found hanging in his house by his family and was brought to hospital where
doctors declared him as brought dead. Police is investigating the matter.
