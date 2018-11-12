Man found hanging

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A man was found hanging from the roof under mysterious circumstances. Immediately on receipt of the report, the police shifted his body to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead.

According to information the man identified as Radhey Vishavkarta son of Narender Vishavkarta resident of Chhatisgarh who was presently staying with his daughter in Shiva Enclave Paloura, Jammu was found hanging in the house of his sister.

His sister reported the matter to police which took his body into their custody and shifted it to hospital for postmortem. The police have registered the case for investigation.