Man found hanging

JAMMU: A man was found hanging in his shop at
Channi area on Thursday.
As per the details,
Jwala Singh, son of Jagdev Singh , resident of Channi was found hanging in his shop. He was shifted
to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a
case and started investigation.
