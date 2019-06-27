Man found hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man was found hanging from a tree in Talab Tillo area on Wednesday. As per the details, some locals on seeing a man hanging from a tree in the area informed the police which shifted the body to mortuary for identification. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
