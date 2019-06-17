Man found hanging

State Times News VIJAYPUR: A man was found hanging near his house in Vijaypur on Sunday. As per the details, Sohan Lal, son of Dhani Ram, resident of Badwal was found hanging near his house by some locals who informed the police. Acting swiftly, police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Police has registered case and started investigation.
