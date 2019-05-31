Man found hanging

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: A man was found hanging with tree in Hatli Morh area on Thursday. As per the details, locals on seeing a man hanging with tree informed the police which shifted the body to mortuary for identification. Motorcyclist killed, another injured in mishap SAMBA: A motorcyclist was killed while another got injured after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle at Samba. As per the details, Balbinder Singh, son of Karnial Singh, resident of Banglad, who was going with his friend Ramesh Chander, resident of Galad on motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in which they got injured. They were shifted to hospital where doctors declared Balbinder as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
