Man found dead in hotel

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man was found dead in a hotel at Vivekananda Chowk on Thursday. As per the details, hotel staff saw a man lying unconscious in a room and informed the police which rushed to the spot. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Pardeep Kumar, resident of Poonch. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
